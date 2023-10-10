KP Tourism Dept, FAO mark World Food Day

Peshawar - The Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations, in collaboration with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tourism and Culture Authority (KPCTA), organised a cleanliness drive to clean a section of the River Indus bank near Kund Park.

The initiative was held to celebrate World Food Day (WFD) under this year’s global theme, “Water is Life, Water is Food. Leave no one Behind,” and aimed to underscore the critical importance of clean water for agriculture, food production and the overall well-being of the targeted communities.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister of Information, Tourism, and Culture Barrister Feroz Jamal Shah Kakakhel, participated as the chief guest and inaugurated the cleanliness drive.

Staff from different UN agencies, non-governmental organisations and government officials from the relevant line departments, along with more than 300 male and female students and teachers from various universities participated in the event.

The participants diligently collected debris items, including wasted bottles, plastic shoppers, compost, and litter from the riverbank and safely disposed of them. Interestingly this year’s global WFD theme aligns amicably with the “Living Indus Initiative” a collaborative venture between the government of Pakistan and UN agencies dedicated to enhancing and restoring the ecological health of the Indus River Basin, especially in the face of pressing climate challenges.

FAO Pakistan has recently launched the “Clean River Indus” campaign in Pakistan to raise awareness about the importance of protecting the Indus River with a focus on reducing water wastage and improving water quality, as these are pivotal factors for optimizing food production.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister of Information and Tourism Barrister Feroze Jamal Kakakhel highlighted the importance of water, stating that the Indus River is the lifeline for our country’s economy and the foundation for our food systems.

As we celebrate World Food Day, let us always remember that ‘Water is life and water is food. Leave no one behind. We must join hands not only to safeguard this precious resource but also to ensure that no one is left either hungry or thirsty. By wisely managing water, we can nourish our communities and protect our planet for future generations, he added.