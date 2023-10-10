Lesco detects 446 power pilferers on 32nd day of anti-power theft campaign

LAHORE - The Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) detected a total of 446 connections from where customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) on the 32nd day of the grand anti-power theft campaign. A Lesco spokesman told the media here Monday that the company had also far submitted FIR applications against 444 electricity thieves, out of which 203 FIRs had been registered in respective police stations, while 30 accused had been arrested. The anti-power theft operations against electricity thieves are being conducted on the directives of the Federal Power Division and the Lesco Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider was supervising these operations. The chief vowed that the operations would continue without discrimination until the complete end of electricity theft. The electricity pilferers as well as the Lesco officers and employees who facilitate them were also being brought to justice. On the 32nd consecutive day of the antipower theft campaign, the spokesman added, a large commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft and all of them were also disconnected and charged with detection units. Among the seized connections were 19 commercial and 427 domestic, and all these connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 831,078 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 40.629 million. He explained that the Lesco charged Rs 394,883 detection bill against 6,504 units to an electricity pilferer in Harbanspura area.