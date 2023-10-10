Major among 2 army men martyred in Zhob operation

ISLAMABAD - Two officials of Pakistan Army including a major embraced martyrdom while five terrorists were killed in an intelligence-based operation in Zhob district of Balochistan.

Major Syed Ali Raza Shah, 31 years, who was leading the operation from the front, and 38-year-old Havaldar Nisar Ahmed having fought gallantly, paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced Shahadat, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Major Ali Raza Shah was a resident of district Sargodha while Ahmed belonged to district Vehari of Punjab.

According to details, the security forces conducted an intelligence- based operation on Sunday night in the Sambaza area of district Zhob on the reported presence of terrorists. During the conduct of the operation, terrorists were surrounded and after intense exchange of fire, five terrorists were killed. But the operation caused the loss of two lives of Army officials.“Security forces of Pakistan are indebted and proud of our brave men and pay homage to their chivalry and sacrifices for the motherland, which further strengthens our resolve to uproot the menace of terrorism from the country,” the media wing of the military said. Sanitization of the surrounding areas is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorists found in the vicinity, it added.