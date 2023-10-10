Tuesday, October 10, 2023
May-9 violence: ATC returns challans of 11 cases

October 10, 2023
LAHORE   -  An antiterrorism court (ATC) on Monday returned challans (charge-sheets) of 11 cases, including the attack on Jinnah House, related to May-9 violence. The court held that the challans were incomplete as statements of several witnesses and reports of photo grammatic tests were not included. The court directed to resubmit the challans after removing objections. On September 28, the prosecution had filed the challans against Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf (PTI) leaders and hundreds of workers in cases related to May-9 riots. The prosecution had alleged that the violent protests led by the accused on May 9 were part of a planned conspiracy against the state. The cases were registered under the anti-terrorism act and other charges at Lahore’s various police stations.

