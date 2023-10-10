Minister for better online monitoring of staff

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Minister for Mines and Minerals Ibrahim Murad has emphasized the importance of conducting all monitoring activities within the department online to enhance staff supervision. Chairing a meeting of Chief Inspectorate of Mines (CIM) Punjab here on Monday, he contacted the department’s Khushab Rescue Station, but received no response. In response, he promptly took action. The minister expressed his concerns about the performance of the Mines Inspectorate and ordered to bringing improvements in emergency response times and mining monitoring. He also highlighted the shortage of field inspection staff and stressed the need for immediate hiring in necessary areas. Furthermore, he insisted that all imagery and video evidence from mining inspections in the operational zones be uploaded to an online portal. Murad called for increased fine collection and swift prosecution where necessary. Murad mentioned plans to introduce a challan system along with E-inspection to modernize mining inspection procedures. He directed the supervision of mining sites and the submission of weekly reports. He emphasized the importance of collective and honest efforts, focusing on areas requiring improvement. Secretary Minerals Babar Aman Babar and representatives from CIM Punjab were also present in the meeting.

Eight SHOs transferred

Police authorities has issued transfers and postings orders of eight Station House Officers (SHOs) to different police stations to maintain law and order in the provincial metropolis, IG offic. Inspector Afzal Dogar has been posted as SHO Kahna from Gujarpura, Inspector Nasrullah as SHO Defense-C from Police Line, Inspector Asif Idris as SHO Gujarpura from Police Line, Sub Inspector Zakaullah as SHO Police Station Johar Town from Sadar Division Headquarters. Sub-inspector Aitzazul Hasan has been posted as SHO police station Ichhra from Chohang police station, Inspector Akhtar Ali has been posted as SHO New Anarkali police station from police line, Inspector Saifullah Niazi has been posted as SHO of police station Mughalpura and Inspector Mohammad Javed has been posted as SHO of Harbanspura police station.