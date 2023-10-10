NAB picks up sending graft cases to courts

ISLAMABAD - The Accountability Courts have accelerated the process of handling cases being sent by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for their timely disposal on the directives of apex court. Meanwhile, Accountability Court No 1 Judge Muhammad Bashir has been assigned additional charge of Accountability Court No 3 to cope with the increased number of NAB cases.

After Supreme Court judgement of former Chief Justice Umar Atta Bandial on September 15, almost 100 cases are ready to be sent back to accountability courts from NAB.

An official while talking to The Nation confirmed that the accountability courts have received 80 cases so far and many more are in the process coming back to the courts on daily basis. Former Justice Umar Atta Bandial had reversed the National Accountability Ordinance (NAO) passed by the previous government of PDM and ordered to reopen all the NAB cases by sending them to the Accountability Courts.

The official said that PPP leader Farzana Raja and PML-N’s Ishaq Dar have been sent notices to appear in accountability court today.

Former prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf has also been summoned to in Accountability Court no 1 on October 12th and 14th respectively with references against him on Rental Power projects.

The NAB has summoned former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to Accountibility Court on November 14 and asked to appear in Court no 1 of Judge Muhammad Bashir. Asif Ali Zardari has also been summoned on October 24th on two references filed against him in 2020 and 2021 by NAB respectively.

Former Chairman of Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company, Khuraheed Anwer Jamali has also been summoned on October 26 at the Accountability Court.

Former Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla is also summoned in Accountability Court on November 20 on fake accounts case.

Before the National Accountability Ordinance (NAO), three Accountability Courts were operating. However, after the NAO two NAB courts were shut down and only Accountability Court no 1 of Judge M. Bashir is operating. This court is waiting for Law Ministry to appoint judges in court no 2 and 3 to speed up the cases disposal. NAB has yet to appoint a new prosecutor general since Justice (retd) Asghar Haider resigned in earlier September this year.