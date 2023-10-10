NUST think tank holds roundtable on ‘Expanding BRICS and New Alignments’

ISLAMABAD - The NUST Institute of Policy Studies (NIPS) Monday organised a high-level roundtable on “Expanding BRICS and the New Alignments.” Moderated by Amir Yaqub, Director NIPS, the roundtable witnessed multinational participation consisting of senior diplomats, academics, veteran state officials, think tank experts, scholars and students.

Dr Asad Majeed Khan, Pakistan’s former Foreign Secretary, delivered the keynote address on the impact of BRICS’s expansion on prevailing global geopolitics.

He highlighted that BRICS represents 41% of the world population, 24% of the world GDP, and more than 16% share of the world trade.

He said that BRICS is both undergoing the process of institutionalization and strategically expanding its external relations, thereby solidifying its position as a prominent global player.

He underscored that while the case for Pakistan’s closer engagement with BRICS is indeed strong, the country could expect unique challenges in terms of the question of the membership of the global grouping.

In the roundtable’s second keynote on the expansion of BRICS and the new alignments, Dr Ashfaq Hasan Khan, DG NIPS, proposed the concept of ‘New Geo economics.’

He argued that the new geo-economics can be viewed as a global response to the geopolitical upheavals of the last two decades.

This response, he said, is based on the efforts of emerging states to resist traditional power politics by means of new forms of connectivity, cooperation, trade partnerships and financial integration.

The Ambassador of Brazil to Pakistan, Alfredo Leoni, highlighted the dynamic nature of the world today and the emergence of new alignments in the global landscape.

The Ambassador of Russia to Pakistan, Danila V Ganich, said that the BRICS nations prefer cooperation over conflict. He welcomed any potential participation in BRICS, emphasizing the significance of collaboration in the contemporary international community.

The High Commissioner of South Africa to Pakistan, Mthuthuzeli Madikiza, highlighted the potential of BRICS expansion to serve as a catalyst for achieving economic independence and prosperity among its constituent members. The Ambassador of Ethiopia to Pakistan, Jemal Beker Abdula, emphasised the need for balance in international relations based on national interests and advocated for inclusivity, equality, and representation within the global system.

Prominent among the attendees of the roundtable were Lt Gen (Retd) Naeem Khalid Lodhi, Dr Shoaib Suddle, Ambassador (Retd) Masood Khalid, Ambassador (Retd) Fauzia Nasreen and Dr Zamaraeva Natalia.