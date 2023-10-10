Tuesday, October 10, 2023
Pakistan condemns UP CM’s statement on taking back ‘Sindhu’

Pakistan condemns UP CM’s statement on taking back ‘Sindhu’
SHAFQAT ALI
October 10, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -   Pakistan yesterday condemned the “highly irresponsible” remarks made by the Indian Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath about taking back ‘Sindhu’ -the region around the Indus River in Southern Pakistan, saying the provocative remarks were inspired by the gratuitous assertion of ‘Akhand Bharat.’

“We condemn the highly irresponsible remarks made by the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, a key member of India’s ruling dispensation and a follower of the bigoted Hindutva ideology, at the National Sindhi Convention in Lucknow. It is equally condemnable that the so-called reclamation of the ‘Ram Janmabhoomi’ has been cited by the Chief Minister as a template for reclaiming the region that constitutes part of Pakistan,” Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said in a statement. She said history bore witness that a Hindu supremacist mob had brazenly demolished the historic Babri Mosque on 6 December 1992 to take back the claimed birthplace of Lord Rama in Ayodhya. She said clearly the Chief Minister’s provocative remarks were inspired by the gratuitous assertion of ‘Akhand Bharat’ (undivided India). 

“These remarks manifest a revisionist and expansionist mindset that seeks to subjugate the identity and culture of not only India’s neighbouring countries but also its own religious minorities.

