Tuesday, October 10, 2023
Pakistan dispatches relief goods to earthquake-hit Afghanistan

Agencies
October 10, 2023
National, Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

KARACHI   -   Pakistan on Monday said it is dispatching the first consignment of relief goods for the victims of Saturday’s massive earthquakes in northwestern Afghanistan. Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar said that Islamabad is immediately sending a medical team, field hospital, 50 tents, and 500 blankets to the earthquake-hit region on the “specific request” of the interim Afghan government. “On my instructions – in addition to the relief goods – all the requested items are being dispatched in the afternoon today (Monday), with more relief goods to follow,” Kakar said in a post on X. “Deeply saddened by the devastating earthquake in Herat, Afghanistan. Our hearts go out to the affected communities,” he further said, adding that Islamabad stands “in solidarity with the Afghans during this difficult time.” Kakar said he instructed the Pakistani disaster authority to send “maximum” support to the affected people. The death toll from Saturday’s massive earthquakes in Afghanistan has shot up to over 2,500, said Taliban police.

