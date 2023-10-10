Palestinian right to self defense

Everything happening in Gaza is a response to decades of atrocities committed by Israel against Palestinians. Palestinians have an absolute right to defend themselves. Hamas’ counterattack against Israeli aggression and illegal occupation is proof that Muslims, if united, are capable of confronting any major force in the world. Muslim countries declare their full support for Hamas. The air is out of Israel’s balloon.

The real responsibility for the situation in Gaza lies with the UN and the international community. If Israel’s path had been blocked and the protection of the Muslim population had been ensured, the world would not be on the brink of destruction once again. International organisations are disrupting world peace by unlawfully supporting Israel. The United States, Europe, and the United Nations should abandon their indifference, partiality, anti-Muslim stance, and Zionism. The Palestinian issue should be resolved based on justice and truth. The government of Pakistan should take a clear and resolute stand on the situation in Gaza and call for an emergency meeting of the OIC. Now is the time to support Muslims worldwide, including in Israel.

It is the religious and moral responsibility of the Muslim Ummah to cooperate with its Muslim brothers. Israel’s history has shown that it prefers violent actions and often disregards peace agreements. After Hamas’ attack, the perception of Israel’s invincibility has been shattered. Alhamdulillah, many Palestinians have chosen the honour of martyrdom over the humiliation of defeat. No matter how cruel Israel is, Palestinians are not willing to give up their land and freedom.

The Islamic world must demonstrate faith and honour; the liberation of the First Qibla is a debt on the shoulders of the Muslim Ummah. The intention to recognise the illegitimate state of Israel must be abandoned, and the unity of the Islamic world and the Ummah is the only path to honour and success. IMRAN UL HAQ, Lahore.