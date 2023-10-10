Pesco orders shutting down of electricity to 11KV feeders having over 80pc losses

ISLAMABAD-Instead of performance improvement, Peshawar Electric Supply Company has discovered an easy way to curtail losses and has become the first power distribution company (Disco) in the country which has ordered shutting down of electricity to 11KV feeders having over 80pc losses, it was learnt reliably here.

“All the 11KV feeders having Aggregate Technical & Commercial (AT&C) losses of more than 80pc may be switched off from their respective grid immediately to save Pesco from further loss,” said a directive issued by PESCO to various divisional executive engineers. As per the directives, the Executive Engineer Bannu Division has been asked to switch off eight 11KV feeders from the grid stations. These eight feeders have losses of 86 to 96.5 percent, official documents available with The Nation revealed. The closure of feeders due to AT&C loss is the violation of NEPRA rules.

Aggregate Technical & Commercial (AT&C) loss shows the gap of input energy into the system and the units for which the payment is collected. The performance of a Disco is gauged by the AT&C losses which includes both technical and commercial losses. During FY 2022-23, Pesco has caused a loss of Rs 200 billion (losses 37.40pc with an impact of Rs 168.59b and less recoveries Rs 31b) to the national exchequer. In its 2021-22 performance evaluation report of Discos, NEPRA said that it is matter of fact that DISCOs are deliberately drawing less power as compared to their demand despite fact that they are being provided sufficient quota and carrying out loadshedding as per AT&C losses policy which is in clear contradiction with NEPRA Act and Performance Standards Rules, therefore, the Authority has decided to initiate legal proceedings against DISCOs on account of such shear violation of NEPRA laws. In addition, the data related to T&D losses, recovery and AT&C losses was obtained from DISCOs for last four years and after thorough examination, it was assessed that no significant improvement has been made by the DISCOs especially PESCO, QESCO,HESCO, SEPCO and K-Electric.

NEPRA is even against the loadshedding by the Discos due to AT&C losses as the laws clearly state that DISCOs can never carry out loadshedding on their own until & unless there is generation shortage in the country or there are transmission system constraints. Shutting down of the feeders on the name of AT&C losses is an extreme step and is also violation of NEPRA directives. “Carrying out AT&C based loadshedding is an easy path for DISCOs rather than taking some efforts to get rid of such so called policy,” said NEPRA. NEPRA is also of the view that DISCOs should establish their writ at least in its urban areas and lift up such AT&C based loadshedding by ensuring minimum losses and maximum recovery in such type of pockets. DISCOs can do this exercise by taking some concrete measures such as identification of high loss areas, surveillance/controlling of such illegal activities, installation of ABC cable, installation of AMI/AMR meters at PMT level and etc.

It is worth noting here that XWDISCOs have caused a loss of over Rs 838 billion to the national exchequer/consumers on account of transmission distribution losses and under recoveries during the previous fiscal year. The losses of over Rs 838 billion include Rs 533.52 billion of transmission and distribution losses on account of losses/theft and approximately Rs 305 billion on account of under recoveries.