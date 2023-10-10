PFA destroys vegetable grown with sewerage water

SARGODHA - Punjab Food Authority (PFA) destroyed vegetable cultivated over 40 kanal land with sewerage water here on Monday. According to a press release issued,a team of PFA carried out an operation at Bhakkar and destroyed the crop of spinach cultivated on 40-kanal land. Deputy Director Operation PFA Shahbaz Sarwar said that a ban had been put on the cultivation of sewerage water grown vegetables and strict action was being taken against the farmers over violation.

FOUR POWER THIEVES HELD

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) task force teams caught four people involved in power theft,here on Monday. According to official source, task force team conducted raids in various areas of the district and caught Muhammad Usman, Asad Abbas, Awais Khalid and Mazhar Iqbal red-handed stealing electricity. The police registered separate cases against the alleged thieves.