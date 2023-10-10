Pink Riders, TPL Insurance launch bike insurance product

KARACHI-Pink Riders, a leading organization empowering women riders in Pakistan, and TPL Insurance, one of the country’s largest insurance companies, have announced the launch of a groundbreaking bike insurance product that redefines the industry. This innovative offering combines motorcycle insurance with an additional layer of breast cancer coverage.

The partnership emphasizes the importance of bike insurance and breast cancer awareness. With Pink Riders and TPLI, women riders can protect their motorcycles and their health. Tailored insurance solutions cater to individual needs, providing peace of mind for every journey.

On the occasion, CEO TPL Insurance, Muhammad Aminuddin said, “The partnership with Pink Riders Pakistan is testament to TPL Insurance’s commitment and focus on creating equity and driving financial inclusion for females in Pakistan. Learning to ride a motorbike can open avenues for females to earn more and this would impact not just their family unit but the broader economy. Aligned with our key shareholders’ objectives, DEG, Germany and Finnfund, Finland, TPL Insurance is an active supporter for women empowerment as well as health and wellbeing of females, both internally and on a community level; this will continue as the company continues to lead the markets we operate in and build sustainable models.” This collaboration embodies the spirit of women’s empowerment. Pink Riders has long focused on improving women’s lives by enhancing their mobility and economic independence. By partnering with TPLI, the two organizations take a significant step toward this goal. The insurance product doesn’t just protect bikes; it empowers women to take control of their health and financial security.