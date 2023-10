ISLAMABAD - Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, and Ex Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Monday said that his party would complete all legal formalities for Nawaz Sharif’s safe arrival in Lahore. In an interview with a private television channel, he said Ex Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is the most experienced politician of this country. A large number of people would gather Lahore on 21st October to welcome Nawaz Sharif, he said.