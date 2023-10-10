Police arrest 8 outlaws from different areas; drugs & weapons recovered

ISLAMABAD-The Islamabad Capital Police apprehended 8 outlaws from different areas of the city during last 24 hours and recovered drugs and weapons with ammunition from their possession, a public relations officer said on Monday.

He said on the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city. The Aabpara police team arrested an accused namely Sharoon Masih and recovered 20 litres liquor from his possession. The Karachi Company police team arrested an accused namely Habib Ullah and recovered 325 gram heroin from his possession. Similarly, the Nilore police team arrested an accused namely Touseef and recovered one 30 bore pistol with ammunition from his possession. While a police team also arrested an accused namely Siraj involved in illegally gas refilling.

Moreover, the Shahzad Town police team arrested an accused namely Jawad and recovered one 30 bore pistol with ammunition from his possession. The Bani Gala police team also arrested an accused namely Khushnood Ali and recovered one 30 bore pistol with ammunition from his possession. During the crackdown against absconders and proclaimed offenders, the Islamabad capital police teams arrested two absconders involved in heinous crime.

Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway. ICCPO Dr Akbar Nasir Khan directed the police officials to intensify the crackdown against the criminal elements. “Safety and security of the citizens is our foremost priority and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard,” he maintained. Also, the officials of Police Stations Shahzad Town and Khanna team have arrested three wanted members of a snatcher and theft gang involved in numerous snatching and theft activities and recovered valuables, five motorbikes and weapons with ammunition from their possession, a public relations officer said. He said that, following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer, the Islamabad Capital Police have intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city.

The Shahzad Town police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending two wanted members of a snatcher gang involved in numerous snatching activities in various areas of the Shahzad Town Police Station jurisdiction. The accused were identified as Abdullah Naseem and Khaliq Akhtar. Police team also recovered five snatched motorbikes, 530 gram hashish and weapons from their possession.

Meanwhile, the Khanna police team also arrested an accused namely Farhan Khan involved in numerous theft activities and recovered cash and valuables from his possession. Cases were registered against the nabbed accused, and further investigation is underway.

ICCPO Dr Akbar Nasir Khan has directed all senior officials for effective crackdown against the accused involved in criminal activities and ensure the safety of lives and property of citizens on a priority basis. In yet another action, a team of PS Kohsar, under command of Station House Officer (SHO) Shafqat Faiz, arrested two suspected dacoits involved in snatching mobile phones from son of TV anchor Syed Talat Hussain and four of his friends on gunpoint at Daman-e-Koh area, according to police spokesman. The detained accused have been identified as Ishaq alias PK (an Afghan national) and Bilal Shah, from possession of whom police also recovered motorcycle and 2 pistols with bullets. The duo was involved in street crimes in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, he added. Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan appreciated the efforts of Kohsar police.