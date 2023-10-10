Police arrest four illegal Afghan immigrants

KARACHI-The Boat Basin police station on Monday arrested four illegal Afghan immigrants. According to police, the immigrants were arrested during routine patrolling after they failed to produce valid documents. Arrested were identified as Fazal Ghani, Qudrat, Jumma Khan and Abdul. A case had been registered and further investigations were underway.

STREET CRIMINALS INVOLVED IN OVER 250 ROBBERIES ARRESTED

The Pakistan Rangers Sindh and police in a joint intelligence-based operation in Old Golimar and Liaquatabad arrested four alleged street criminals involved in more than 250 robberies. The Rangers recovered a 9-mm pistol alongwith ammunition, 4 snatched motorcycles and 5 snatched mobile phones from the arrested, according to a spokesperson for Rangers on Monday. Arrested were identified as Kamran Shahrukh, Suhail Khan, Huzaifa and Muhammad Rameez alias Raja. They confessed to committing more than 250 robberies in different areas of the megalopolis. They also revealed selling snatched motorcycles in parts and snatched mobile phones in different markets by changing their IMEI numbers.

The accused also confessed to snatching a motorcycle, mobile phone and cash at gunpoint from people selling their items online. Raids were being carried out to nab their other accomplices. The arrested accused alongwith arms, ammunition and stolen goods had been handed over to police for further legal proceedings.

3 CRIMINALS OF RIVERINE AREAS ARRESTED

The Pakistan Rangers Sindh on Monday announced to have arrested three alleged dacoits of riverine areas from RD-45, Kashmore-Kandhkot. According to a spokesperson for Rangers, different types of arms, ammunition, mobile phones and cash were recovered from the possession of the arrested.