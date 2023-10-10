Police launch operation to arrest murderer

Rawalpindi-Airport police have launched operation to arrest crime boss-cum-notorious land grabber Farrukh Khokhar involved in murder of his wife, sources said on Monday.

A case under section 302/34 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) has also been registered against the accused with Police Station Airport on complaint of Ali Raza, the brother of deceased, the sources said. Ali Raza, a resident of Dhoke Gangal, lodged complaint with PS Airport stating his sister Ramsha got married with his cousin Farrukh Khohar some 14 years ago and the couple had four siblings.

He told the police that behaviour of Farrukh Khokhar was not good with his wife as he often hurl death treats towards her. “My brother-in-law Farrukh Khokhar had developed relations with another girl and went abroad,” the applicant said adding that Farrukh was with that girl in Qatar and returned Pakistan three days ago. He added his sister Ramsha told him and father that Farrukh would kill her. “As Farrukh Khokhar returned home from Qatar, he started quarrelling with Ramsha and killed her by wrapping shawl around her neck,” Ali Raza alleged.

He claimed that Farrukh with the help of Samar Imtiaz and others hanged the body of my sister with ceiling fan in a bid to portray that Ramsha committed suicide. The applicant appealed the police to register a case against Farrukh Khokhar and his accomplices and to arrest them. Police have registered a case and began investigation.

The sources said that City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani has taken notice of the heinous crime and ordered SP Potohar Division to arrest the culprit. Following orders of the CPO, SP constituted several police teams tasking them to arrest the accused Farrukh Khokhar.

A police spokesman Inspector Sajjad-ul-Hassan, when contacted, confirmed registration of FIR against the suspect killer. He said that police teams are carrying out raids at various places to arrest Farrukh Khokhar.