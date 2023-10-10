PPP calls to facilitate women for registration in electoral rolls

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party yesterday urged the caretaker government and the Election Commission of Pakistan to facilitate women for registration in electoral rolls.

Malaika Raza, General Secretary of the PPP Human Rights Cell raised concerns over women missing from the electoral rolls.

She pointed to the significant number of missing women on the electoral rolls. According to the ECP more than 10 million women have no Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) and are thus disenfranchised.The ECP claims that the situation has been improved from last elections when 11 million women were disenfranchised for not having CNIC.

“This situation is a matter of serious concern and urgent action is needed to address this pressing issue,” Malaika Raza said in a statement. She urged the ECP, the caretaker government, and all political parties to join forces and provide support to ensure the inclusion of these women in the electoral rolls. She emphasized the need for a concrete policy that would facilitate their registration and enable their participation in the democratic process. “It has come to our attention that many of these women lack basic identification documents such as identity cards and even bank accounts. This lack of official identification hinders their overall growth and development, as it restricts their access to various essential services and opportunities. By prioritizing the right to identity cards and financial inclusion, we can guarantee that every woman’s voice is heard and counted in the upcoming elections,” she added.

Malaika Raza stressed the importance of collective efforts in creating a more inclusive society and said: “We cannot ignore the fact that millions of women are being denied their right to vote due to bureaucratic barriers and a lack of assistance. It is the responsibility of the government, Election Commission, and political parties to work together to rectify this issue and ensure that no woman is left behind.”

She said the PPP Human Rights Cell supports measures to address this critical issue, and calls upon relevant authorities to take immediate action. “It is essential to empower these women by assisting them in obtaining necessary identification documents and facilitating their registration on the electoral rolls,” she maintained.