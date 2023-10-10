Tuesday, October 10, 2023
Privatisation Challenges

October 10, 2023
Opinions, Editorials

 The World Bank’s recent concerns about Pakistan’s approach to privatising state-owned enterprises (SOEs) are not to be taken lightly. The Inter-Governmental Commercial Transactions Act of 2022, allowing the government to offer shares of SOEs to foreign governments, has raised red flags. While this approach may seem like a quick fix to Pakistan’s economic woes, it comes with a plethora of potential pitfalls.

Transparency and oversight should be the cornerstones of any privatisation process. Without them, we risk legal disputes, opacity, and a lack of accountability. The World Bank’s recommendation of public offerings is a sensible one. Public offerings can act as checks and balances, ensuring that the privatisation process remains fair and equitable.

Pakistan’s state-owned enterprises have become a financial burden due to their declining profitability. Addressing this issue through a wellplanned privatisation strategy is paramount. However, past privatisation attempts have been hindered by various challenges, including economic volatility, judicial activism, litigation, and political resistance.

It’s essential for Pakistan to foster a stable macroeconomic environment to attract investors. Revamping regulatory bodies and implementing necessary safeguards are also crucial steps in the right direction. The perception of Pakistan as a trustworthy business partner has been marred by certain judicial decisions, deterring foreign investment. Rebuilding this trust is imperative for successful privatisation efforts.

The power sector presents a unique set of challenges. Trade unions and vested interests resist privatisation, fearing a private sector monopoly. Past difficulties with distribution companies, circular debt, and management issues have further complicated matters. Even K-Electric’s performance post-privatisation remains unsatisfactory, with ongoing concerns about financial management, operational inefficiencies, and power outages.

To address these issues, the World Bank suggests a phased approach, starting with public offerings of SOEs’ shares. This approach has proven successful in the banking and telecommunications sectors. Restructuring loss-making distribution companies is another vital step. This restructuring should focus on improving financial health and rationalising human resources while preventing asset concentration and monopolies.

The key to a successful privatisation process lies in procedural and process transparency. Gradually phasing out government ownership is a laudable goal, but it must be accompanied by a robust regulatory framework. This framework should promote efficiency, attract investment, and encourage healthy competition.

