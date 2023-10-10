Tuesday, October 10, 2023
PTI chief attempted to sell personal narrative to US: Fazlur Rehman

PTI chief attempted to sell personal narrative to US: Fazlur Rehman
Web Desk
10:36 PM | October 10, 2023
JUI-F leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman said on Tuesday the PTI chairman attempted to sell his personal narrative to the US. 

The JUI-F leader said there had been much hue and cry for holding the general election. 

He said everyone seemed worried about the election and the JUI-F was fully prepared to participate whenever the elections would be held.

The elections would be held at the end of the January 2024, which would be the coldest month of the year, he said, adding that there must be similar weather in all parts of the country for everyone during the election period.

The PTI chief had created a storm in a teacup by waving a piece of paper.

The previous government had attempted to recognise Israel and the dream of economic prosperity was seen in the recognition of the ‘illegitimate’ state. The Islamic world was required to be united and must clarify its position. We should stand united with our Palestinian brothers,” he said. 

Web Desk

