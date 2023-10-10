Tuesday, October 10, 2023
PTI leader Sadaqat Abbasi leaves party, blames Imran for May 9 events

The Nation Monitoring
October 10, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -  Former parliamentarian Sadaqat Ali Abbasi on Monday announced parting ways with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) blaming PTI Chairman Imran Khan for events that happened on May 9.

“I announce leaving the PTI, the office of the PTI’s North Punjab president, and politics,” the former member of the National Assembly (MNA) said during an interview on a private television channel.

“I also fear the law [...] there are a lot of FIRs registered against me. I do have the pressure of facing cases in court. There is no other pressure on me,” the ex-PTI leader said.

Abbasi’s interview comes days after he reached his home after being “missing” for nearly a month.

In a video circulating on social media, Abbasi became emotional during his reunion with family members.

He met his family after an anti-terrorism court in Rawalpindi approved his pre-arrest bail in a case till October 10. The ex-MNA also faces other cases related to the attack on military installations.

