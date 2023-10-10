Punjab govt approves recruitment of 691 teachers in 121 commerce colleges across province

SIALKOT - After nineteen years, the Punjab government has approved the recruitment of 691 teachers in 121 commerce colleges across the province, including six commerce colleges of Sialkot, in which 138 Assistant Professors of Grade 18 and 553 lecturers of Grade 17 are to be filled under the Punjab Public Service Commission. Principal Government Commerce College Qila Prof Khalil Toor and HOD English Department Prof Sher Ali said that currently there is a shortage of teachers of Islamiat, Commerce, Economics, English and Shorthand in the college and this initiative of the government has caused a shortage of staff.

Students will be helped to fulfill their curricular needs. He further informed that in the recent BS Commerce, BBA, the college has 100% result while in AD Commerce, the result has been 98%.

CRIMES TO BE ERADICATED WITH MODERN TECHNOLOGY

CIA has been abolished and OCU has been established to eradicate crimes with modern technology.

These views were expressed by DSP OCU Mehmood Al Hasan while talking to the journalists Monday in his office.

He said that under OCU, the complete data of criminals will be computerized and linked to the central control room, while establishing a regular lab for test reports required in various criminal cases to eliminate delays in cases was also brought in a phased manner.

On this occasion, he said that the police arrested a four-member gang including Sahil Shahzad, Ali Raza, Subhan and Ali and recovered pistols, six motorcycles, two rickshaws and mobile phones from their possession.