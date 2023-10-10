Tuesday, October 10, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Punjab govt approves recruitment of 691 teachers in 121 commerce colleges across province

Our Staff Reporter
October 10, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

SIALKOT  -   After nineteen years, the Punjab government has approved the recruitment of 691 teachers in 121 commerce colleges across the province, including six commerce colleges of Sialkot, in which 138 Assistant Professors of Grade 18 and 553 lecturers of Grade 17 are to be filled under the Punjab Public Service Commission. Principal Government Commerce College Qila Prof Khalil Toor and HOD English Department Prof Sher Ali said that currently there is a shortage of teachers of Islamiat, Commerce, Economics, English and Shorthand in the college and this initiative of the government has caused a shortage of staff.

Students will be helped to fulfill their curricular needs. He further informed that in the recent BS Commerce, BBA, the college has 100% result while in AD Commerce, the result has been 98%. 

CRIMES TO BE ERADICATED WITH MODERN TECHNOLOGY

CIA has been abolished and OCU has been established to eradicate crimes with modern technology.

Past in Perspective

These views were expressed by DSP OCU Mehmood Al Hasan while talking to the journalists Monday in his office. 

He said that under OCU, the complete data of criminals will be computerized and linked to the central control room, while establishing a regular lab for test reports required in various criminal cases to eliminate delays in cases was also brought in a phased manner. 

On this occasion, he said that the police arrested a four-member gang including Sahil Shahzad, Ali Raza, Subhan and Ali and recovered pistols, six motorcycles, two rickshaws and mobile phones from their possession.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1696830448.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023