Tuesday, October 10, 2023
Road mishap claims four lives

OUR STAFF REPORT
October 10, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

MANSEHRA  -  A collision between a car and a passenger coach on Hazara Expressway near the University of Hazara claimed the lives of four individuals on Monday.

According to information provided by Rescue 1122 personnel, a car and a passenger coach collided on Hazara Expressway near the University of Hazara, resulting in the death of all the car occupants.

The individuals who lost their lives in the incident were identified as Sajid Ali, Afsaruddin, Umar Sadiq, and a female passenger. All of the victims hailed from Chakesar area in Shangla district.

Following the accident, the dedicated teams and ambulances of Rescue 1122 promptly arrived at the scene and transported the bodies to the Kind Abdullah Teaching Hospital.

