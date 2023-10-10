Santner stars as Kiwis thump Netherlands

HYDERABAD-Mitchell Santner recorded the first five-wicket haul of the ICC World Cup 2023 to power New Zealand to a resounding 99-run victory over the Netherlands on Monday.

Set to chase a daunting 323, the Netherlands could score 223 despite Colin Ackermann’s half-century. Ackermann waged a lone battle for the Netherlands with a gutsy half-century. The right-handed batter put on notable partnerships with Max O’Dowd, Bas de Leede and Teja Nidamanuru before finally perishing in the 33rd over, resulting in the Dutch side slip to 157/7. He top-scored for the Netherlands with a 73-ball 69 which featured five boundaries.

Captain Scott Edwards (30) was the next notable run-getter for the Netherlands, followed by Sybrand Engelbrecht (29) while the rest of their batters failed against a strong New Zealand bowling attack. Mitchell Santner spearheaded New Zealand’s attack with the ball, taking a five-fer while Matt Henry bagged three.

Put into bat first, New Zealand posted a commendable total of 322/7 in the allotted 50 overs, courtesy of Will Young, Rachin Ravindra and Tom Latham’s half-centuries. New Zealand got off to a flying start after being invited to bat by the Netherlands as they raced to 67 runs in 12 overs before losing Devon Conway (32).

Opening batter Will Young was then joined by Rachin Ravindra and together they knitted a solid 77-run stand in 84 balls. Paul van Meekeren broke the partnership in the 27th over, as Will Young departed after scoring 70 off 80 with the help of seven boundaries and two sixes.

Rachin Ravindra (51) was the next man to depart after a 41-run partnership with Daryl Mitchell, who was then joined by the captain Tom Latham on the crease. Mitchell (48) and Latham then scored 53 off 47 for the fourth wicket before Paul van Meekeren returned and broke another partnership as he bowled the former at a total of 238.

The Dutch bowlers took two quick wickets to reduce the Kiwis to 254-6, however, Latham stayed firm on his end to score 53 runs off 46 deliveries with the help of six boundaries and one six. Latham departed after being out stumped off Aryan Dutt leaving New Zealand at 293-7, however, Michael Santner’s quick cameo helped New Zealand to 322 runs in their allocated 50 overs.

Santner gave a huge push to the total on the final delivery of the innings when he smoked two sixes off the no-ball and then on the free-hit bowled by Bas de Leede. He scored 36 off 17, while Matt Henry remained not out at 10 off four. Meanwhile, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren and Roelof van der Merwe picked two wickets for the Netherlands.