Sarah Ferguson prepares major plan to ease Prince Andrew’s sufferings

LONDON-Prince Andrew, who has recently been warned of King Charles’s likely action regarding the Duke’s 30-room Royal Lodge, may reportedly get help from his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson to bear the burden of ever-growing expenses and bills to continue to stay in the luxurious mansion. There are speculations that the Duke of York, who has been temporarily allowed to stay in his sweet home, gifted by the late queen, will ultimately have to vacate. “It’s true Sarah wants to help Andrew stay in what she considers their family home. She lives at Royal Lodge when she’s in the UK. It’s very much their family’s base,” according to a source. They went on claiming that “She will do everything she can to help Andrew, who has lost so much in recent years - keep his favourite house even though it may prove untenable in the long term.” It comes after Sarah Ferguson was spotted meeting up with TV producer Amy Rosenblum at New York’s hotel. Ms Rosenblum reportedly shared some of the details of that meeting with the Mail on Sunday, claiming “Sarah told me, ‘I want a show! I want a show!.” The insider broke all their thoughts down with ABC TV and said, “Fergie could reasonably expect to earn around £2million a year, but that figure would go up considerably should her show be a hit.”

“She’s always gone down well in America. She’s never been too proud to promote the heck out of anything, be it one of her books or WeightWatchers. Americans respect someone who hustles.” Sarah Ferguson’s future plan suggests that she’s aware of the fact that she and his ex-husband Andrew, with whom she still shares the royal residence, may face financial crisis in the future if they don’t take some needful measures at present.