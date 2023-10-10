Saudi minister assures support towards new health plans in Pakistan

CAIRO - CAIRO (PR): Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr Nadeem Jan held a meeting with Minister of Health Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Fahad bin Abdurrahman Al-Jalajel on the sidelines of 70th Session of the WHO’s Regional Committee of the Eastern Mediterranean in Cairo on Monday. Senior officials from Saudi Ministry of Health were present during the meeting.

The minister stated that the government and people of Pakistan hold the custodian of the two Holy Mosques in high esteem. Bilateral fraternal relations between Pakistan and KSA are based on common faith and aspirations, the minister added.

The Minister for Health Kingdom of Saudi Arabia noted with appreciation that relations with Pakistan in the field of health have touched new level. Dr Nadeem Jan discussed the possibility of mutual collaboration in the vaccine production capacity. The Saudi Health Minister offered to provide assistance and support in developing vaccine production capacity in Pakistan. Both the ministers agreed for exchange of expertise through a team of health experts to formalise the transfer of technology.

Dr Nadeem Jan expressed gratitude for accommodating Pakistani doctors in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. He discussed the possibility of exchange of knowledge and expertise especially in the field of nursing and paramedics. The Saudi Health Minister agreed to send a high level team from Saudi Health Ministry to deliberate on this proposal and formalise MoU soon.

Dr Nadeem Jan also explained his innovative idea of establishing “Pharma Park” in Pakistan to manufacture the basic ingredients of medicines. The Health Minister of Saudi Arabia appreciated the idea and expressed his willingness to support Pakistan in the establishment of the proposed Pharma Park.

Federal Minister for Health informed the Saudi Minister about the steps for polio eradication in Pakistan. He highlighted the newly revamped communication strategy and the localised operational hub for stopping the wild poliovirus circulation in high risk zones. The Saudi Health Minister lauded the strategy for eradication of polio from Pakistan.

The minister informed that Pakistan is sending a team of doctors and paramedics, with a 30 bedded field hospital equipped with all the diagnostic and life saving emergency interventions from Pak Army to Afghanistan for provision of health emergency cover to the victims of earthquake in Herat. The Saudi Minister appreciated this gesture and informed that King Salman Relief Centre is also busy in providing emergency relief to the victims.

Dr Nadeem Jan apprised the Saudi Health Minister of the forthcoming Global Health Security Summit in Pakistan. The Saudi Minister appreciated and said that this summit will contribute towards strengthening health security capabilities for better pandemic preparedness and response. The Saudi Health Minister assured of Saudi government’s full support for making this summit a resounding success.