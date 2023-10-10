Scarlett Johansson gears to release debut music album  

LOUISIANA - mScarlett Johansson’s acting chops has earned her a top spot in Hollywood A-listers. However, the actress also delved into music with a brief stint. The Black Widow star, 38, came out with her debut studio album back in 2008, which she recorded over five weeks at Dockside Studios in Maurice, Louisiana. The record is now being re-released in vinyl format as part of Record Store Day’s Black Friday 2023 event, via Just Jared. The vinyl addition, which will be featured in green colour along with a printed insert and single-pocket jacket, will be available for purchase on November 24. Per the Record Store Day, the album is in limited quantity of 2,000 copies, as the RSD Exclusive release features guest appearances by David Bowie. The album, titled Anywhere I Lay My Head, was a tribute to Tom Waits as it featured six covers from the 73-year-old singer and his wife Kathleen Brennan. Apart from that, the album also included an original song called, Song for Jo.