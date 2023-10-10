SCCI urges govt to provide facilities to investors under ‘one window operation’

PESHAWAR - Sar­had Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Vice President Ijaz Khan Afridi Monday said Khyber Pak­htunkhwa was a lucrative destination for local as well as foreign investment. He, however, urged the govern­ment to provide facilities to investors under one win­dow operation to open new avenues of investments and restore confidence of inves­tors as well. IJaz Khan Afridi was talking to Chairman, So­lar Energy Traders Union of Pakistan Aftab Ashraf who visited the Chamber House with a traders’ delegation, said in a press release here. Secretary General SCCI, Saj­jad Aziz, Nabeel and other members of the delegation were present during the meeting. The chamber’s vice president said ample opportunities existed for investment in tourism, natu­ral resources and other im­portant sectors in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Aftab Ashraf on the occasion briefed the vice president Ijaz Afridi re­garding upcoming ‘The Solar Show of Pakistan in Pesha­war, which is likely to be held in the month of December next. He invited the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa business com­munity to participate in the show. After successfully ar­ranging shows in Sukkur, La­hore and other major cities of the country, Ashraf said the union will hold its event in Peshawar in early De­cember for which he sought collaboration of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Upon the request of the union chief, Ijaz Afridi assured the delegation that the SCCI will fully cooper­ate and assist in making the Solar Show of Pakistan in Peshawar successful. He was of the view that SCCI is striv­ing for promotion of invest­ment in potential sectors in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, be­sides, it is also taking steps to provide facilities to inves­tors with support of relevant government departments and stakeholders.