Tuesday, October 10, 2023
Scholz’s coalition faces calls for reset after poll drubbing

Agencies
October 10, 2023
International

FRANKFURT-German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s beleaguered coalition faced calls for a reset Monday after heavy losses at regional polls that also rang alarm bells anew about the far right’s growing popularity.
All three parties in the coalition -- Scholz’s centre-left SPD, the Greens and the liberal FDP -- saw support fall Sunday in the southern region of Bavaria, the country’s biggest state, and Hesse in the west. The main conservative opposition won in both polls, as expected, while the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) gained more ground, causing fresh concern about their growing appeal.

