Seminar on ‘Career counseling opportunities abroad’ held

LAHORE - Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) organized a seminar on ‘Career counseling opportunities abroad’ here on Monday. Provincial Minister for Education Mansoor Qadir, LCCI President Kashif Anwar, Chief Executive ‘Skill for All’, Sikandar Hameed Lodhi and expert speaker Mubeen Rasheed addressed the event. Provincial Minister for Education Mansoor Qadir said that a large number of children in Pakistan are left behind in the world due to lack of exposure despite being well educated. He added, “Our children don’t know what opportunities are existing in the world and they could perform better if a field was suggested for them according to their abilities.” The Minister said, “We as a nation have felt the lack of this for a long time and we are trying to solve this issue but we have not yet reached the level where every child knows what opportunities are available to him.” He said that in Pakistan, it is generally understood that doing MA or post-graduation is actually education otherwise education is incomplete although in the world what ‘we call matriculation already covers the field in which these children will go’. He said that today the best and most successful people in the world are working in non-traditional sectors that earn good income. Mansoor Qadir said that it is not possible for the state to provide employment to every child. “We have to look at other areas where we can place our children and where they can express their full potential.” He said that the government has allocated a fund of Rs. 65 billion only for scholarships so as to help those children who are unable to polish their talents due to lack of funds. LCCI President Kashif Anwar said that children should start career counseling after class 5 and parents, teachers and also the child should know what he wants to become in future. He