Senate body concerned over hiring 53 workers on daily wage basis by PBC

ISLAMABAD - The Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting on Monday expressed serious concerns over hiring 53 employees on daily wage basis by the Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC), allegedly without following any “discernible selection criteria.”

The committee met here at the Parliament House with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Fawzia Arshad in the chair. Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi also attended the meeting.

The committee pointed out several discrepancies and anomalies in the list of those 53 daily wage workers who have been inducted by the PBC. The Director-General of the corporation Tahir Khan highlighted an acute shortage of manpower in the IT section of Radio Pakistan, justifying the engagement of these individuals as “unskilled or semi-skilled workers in line with the government’s wage policy.”

However, the senators raised significant queries regarding the selection process and requested the Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Zahoor Ahmed to form a committee to thoroughly investigate these 53 cases. The secretary ensured the committee that all cases would be reviewed with a final report to be submitted before the panel. Furthermore, no new hiring on a daily wage basis will take place in PBC until this issue is resolved, he assured the meeting.

The secretary also provided a compliance report on the recommendations made during the committee’s previous September 6 meeting, concerning the leasing of PBC land to Pakistan Security Printing Corporation, a subsidiary of the State Bank of Pakistan. Ongoing negotiations are anticipated to yield a resolution of the matter in the coming days, he told the participants. The panel stressed the importance of regular updates from the ministry regarding this matter in each standing committee meeting until it is resolved.

The meeting was also briefed on advertisements’ distribution mechanisms, rating systems, and criteria for electronic and print media. The committee identified certain discrepancies in the details submitted by the Ministry of Information and decided to revisit the matter in the subsequent meeting. In response to a question, officials from the Press Information Department (PID) informed that 450 federal government organisations advertise through the department, and rates were determined by assessing viewership of every TV channel. The chair suggested establishing a transparent mechanism for ad distribution and forming an impartial board to oversee the process, ensuring unbiased ad distribution.

The committee also raised inquiries regarding the role and function of the Press Council of Pakistan (PCP) and the National Press Trust (NPT).

The secretary informed the lawmakers that the PCP was currently working without a chairperson, rendering the institution ineffective. A proposal for the appointment of a PCP chairperson has been submitted to the President, he added. The committee emphasised the need for a new law or making amendments in the existing one to enhance the effectiveness of the PCP.

Senator Irfan Siddiqui raised concerns about the non-functionality of the NPT and requested a detailed briefing on its structure, role, and functions at the next meeting. The acting chairman of NPT stated that the trust was operating without its permanent head since 2019, oversees nine properties and has approximately its 23 employees stationed in Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, and Multan.

The Chairman of Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Muhammad Saleem Baig briefed the panel on the authority’s policy and role in discouraging TV drama content that is detrimental to society. He clarified that PEMRA does not have a pre-censorship policy and highlighted the longstanding dysfunction of the Council of Complaints, the primary body overseeing drama content.

Senator Siddiqui recommended appointing eminent individuals from relevant fields to make the Council of Complaints operational and enhance PEMRA’s effectiveness. The committee underscored the importance of reviving the council to oversee TV drama content effectively.