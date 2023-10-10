Shehbaz, Maryam hold separate meetings to assess PML-N’s readiness ahead of Nawaz’s homecoming

LAHORE - As part of the ongoing campaign to generate enthusiasm leading up to the anticipated return of the party’s leader Mian Nawaz Sharif on October 21, PML-N President Mian Shehbaz Sharif and the Senior Vice-President of the party Maryam Nawaz Sharif Monday conducted separate meetings with party officials and ticket holders to assess the progress and readiness for the upcoming grand event. In this connection, Mian Shehbaz Sharif’s meeting with former members of the National and Provincial Assembly aimed to strategize the mass mobilization within their respective constituencies as the discussions revolved around the prevailing political landscape in the country and the impending homecoming of the party’s leader Nawaz Sharif in the last week of October. The former legislators updated the party president on the preparations underway within their respective regions for the momentous event, according to a party communique. The gathering included notable figures such as former MNA Sheikh Waseem, former MPs Saad Waseem, and Chaudhry Ilyas. Shehbaz Sharif lauded the fervor exhibited by party leaders and activists as they readied themselves to welcome Nawaz Sharif. He shared his conviction that the golden era of Nawaz Sharif, characterized by developmental strides, was poised to make a comeback, commencing with measures to alleviate inflation. Shehbaz expressed confidence that Nawaz Sharif had consistently delivered on promises to the nation, attributing this success to the grace of Allah Almighty. Shehbaz asserted that no other political entity had displayed greater empathy for the people than the Pakistan Muslim League (N) under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif. He emphasized the party’s commitment to truthfulness and its unwavering dedication to serving the nation with integrity. In a separate message to party members, Shehbaz Sharif, the former Prime Minister and President of the Pakistan Muslim League (N), stressed the paramount importance of unity and cooperation for the country’s success. He emphasized the need for national unity and economic strength amid the serious crises emerging in the region and the world. Shehbaz Sharif contended that Nawaz Sharif’s return on October 21 would be a pivotal step toward achieving these goals, underscoring Nawaz Sharif’s historical role in guiding the nation through crises and meeting their expectations. Finally, Shehbaz Sharif announced that Nawaz Sharif’s address at Minar Pakistan on October 21 would serve as a defining national moment. He emphasized that the Pakistan Muslim League (N) would lead a nationwide election campaign under the guidance of Nawaz Sharif. Separately, Chief Organizer of the Pakistan Muslim League (N) Maryam Nawaz Sharif embarked on a structured series of meetings with officials and workers hailing from Union Councils within the National and Provincial Assemblies of Lahore here on Monday. These phased meetings commenced with a gathering of officials and workers from Union Councils 123 and 125, where the discussions revolved around preparations for the return and reception of Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on October 21. Maryam Nawaz Sharif actively sought input and suggestions from the attendees, and this engagement will persist over the next 10 days. Under Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s leadership, this program of meetings with officials and workers from various union councils in Lahore’s National and Provincial Assemblies will span from October 9 to 18. Notably, Maryam Nawaz Sharif has already conducted meetings with Union Councils 123 and 125 and will continue to engage with officials and workers from other union councils in the coming days. Addressing the gathering, Maryam Nawaz Sharif underscored Nawaz Sharif’s track record as a proven catalyst for national development. She asserted that when all else fails, Nawaz Sharif emerges as the solution. Maryam Nawaz Sharif assured party members that after six years, Nawaz Sharif would reveal the complete truth to the nation, dispelling any propaganda and false narratives. Maryam Nawaz lamented the false accusations, rigging, and force that led to Nawaz Sharif’s expulsion from the political arena, stating that divine intervention had brought him back into the system. She emphasized that, during these six years, falsehoods had been propagated freely, while Nawaz Sharif, his family, and the party had been subjected to baseless cases. Meanwhile, the nation had endured inflation, economic downturns, and unemployment, she added. She contended that the nation had suffered as a consequence of Nawaz Sharif’s removal from power and asked the audience to reflect on the country’s trajectory during this period.