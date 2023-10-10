Sindh CM directs industries dept to start inspection of industrial units

KARACHI-Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar presiding over a meeting has directed the industries department to start inspection of industrial units to check safety hazards, functionalise health facilities in the industrial areas, digitalise the record of all the plots in SITE and small industrial estates and activate printing and stationary wing for the printing of textbooks.

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting of the industries department here at CM House. The meeting was attended by Minister of Industries and Revenue Younis Dhaga, Chief Secretary Dr Fakhre Alam, Chairman P&D Shakeel Mangnejo, Secretary to CM Raheem Shaikh, Secretary Industries Rasheed Solangi, Secretary Energy Fayaz Abbasi, Secretary Labour Shariq Ahmed, MD Sindh Solid Waste Management Imtiaz Shah, MD Water Board Salahuddin and others.

Minister Industries Younis Dhaga told the CM that there were 4,000 industrial units registered with the industries department.

He pointed out that the Nooriabad Industrial Estate has no firefighting arrangement even it has no health facilities to carry the patients in case of any incident. At this, the CM directed the chief secretary to either connect the Rescue 1122 facility at Industrial Areas or provide them with fire tenders and establish health facilities at the industrial estates. The CM said that various industrial estates have hospitals, but they were not functional properly. The interim CM said that the industries department must play its active and due role after witnessing the Baldia Factory tragedy. He directed the industries department to inspect all the industrial units to check for safety hazards.

He added that most of the factories have not developed systems used to prevent and control hazards; therefore, they must be put in place for the safety of the workers. He also pointed out that the industrial plots have been illegally converted into warehouses; therefore, necessary action must be taken. Baqar said that most industries were not paying minimum wage to their workers and even denying them overtime. These all issues could be settled or redressed by conducting inspections.

He directed the industries department to develop a proforma for inspections so that all the safety issues, the condition of the building, and the facilities for the workers could be covered. The CM on the recommendation of the minister of industries approved an online facilitation of all the permits, permissions, and NOCs for SITE and Sindh Small Industries. Online registration of firms, societies, and trusts would be carried out. The CM also decided to digitalise allotment records of plots of SITE and Small Industries. The meeting decided to conduct a district-wise survey of industries and the data would be uploaded on the website. Small and Medium Enterprises would also be registered through an online portal under the One-Window solution.

Minister Industries told the CM that the provincial government has no industrial policy. He pointed out that renowned Economist Dr Qaiser Bengali has been engaged to frame the policy which would be notified after the approval of the CM.

The CM directed the industries department to establish a Combined Effluent Treatment Plant at SITE Karachi. It was pointed out that a Scheme for Combined Treatment Plant for Hyderabad and Sukkur has also been made for Rs3.4 billion for which Rs25 million has been allocated in the current budget.