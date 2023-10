Sindh's caretaker Chief Minister retired Justice Maqbool Baqir has ordered cancellation of the results of MDCAT 2023 (entrance test).

According to the spokesperson, the chief minister also ordered the Dow University of Health Sciences to conduct re-examination.

Furthermore, the caretaker CM directed the FIA to initiate an investigation into the scam.

The rescheduled date for the test will be announced in due course.