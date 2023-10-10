Tuesday, October 10, 2023
Spanish ambassador calls on Dr Gohar Ejaz

Spanish ambassador calls on Dr Gohar Ejaz
APP
October 10, 2023
ISLAMABAD-Spanish Ambassador Jose A. de Ory on Monday called on the Caretaker Minister for Commerce and Industry, Dr Gohar Ejaz and discussed bilateral trade and investment relations. The minister expressed the popularity of football in Pakistan, with a particular interest in La Liga, and support for renowned clubs like Real Madrid and FC Barcelona, said a news release here.
He emphasized Pakistan’s growing sports industry and the importance of Pakistani branded sports goods exports to Spain. Minister Ejaz appreciated Spain’s support for EU GSP Plus. Spanish Ambassador stressed the importance of a mindset shift to boost exports, drawing from Spain’s own successful experience. He highlighted Spain’s support for its businesses to expand abroad, particularly in South America, and emphasized that Pakistan needs to emulate this policy to assist businessmen in going global. The ambassador proposed facilitating trade by providing Pakistan with a list of essential Spanish imports, allowing Pakistani businesses to focus on meeting those demands effectively.

