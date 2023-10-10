SSWMB managing director for improving cleanliness operations in district East

KARACHI-Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) Managing Director (MD) Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah while taking notice of the slow pace of cleanliness operations in district East and lack of machinery and staff directed to improve the situation at the earliest.

The MD Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) paid a surprise visit to different areas of district Karachi East on Monday and expressed displeasure at slow pace of the cleaning work and the poor condition of cleanliness. Imtiaz Shah visited Tipu Sultan Road, Dhuraji, Abidabad, Muhammad Ali Society, National Stadium, NIPA Chowrangi, Kiran Hospital, Gulzar Hijri, Ghazi Village, University Road and other roads and areas and inspected garbage dumps and the overall situation in the area.

He expressed displeasure over the presence of a large amount of garbage over a vast area in Ghazi village. He took notice of negligence and carelessness in work and lack of staff and machinery and directed to issue show cause notice to private company concerned. The MD directed immediate replacement of dilapidated dust bins and mechanical sweeping of important highways and said that fines should be imposed on the contractors if cleanliness situation does not improve.

Imtiaz Shah expressed dissatisfaction with the performance of SSWMB operation officers and staff and instructed Deputy Directors and Assistant Directors to deploy vehicles and staff in the areas under their supervision early in the morning and also visit the areas in the morning and evening to monitor the cleaning work and regularly submit report in the regard. He also directed to repair the damaged machinery at the earliest and brought them on the road and to take disciplinary action against the absent staff.