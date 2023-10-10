 SU decides to conduct pre-entry test for admissions in bachelor degree programme  in two phases

HYDERABAD - The management of the University of Sindh Jams­horo has decided to conduct a pre-entry test for admis­sions in bachelor degree programme for Academic Session 2024 in two phases on October 22 and 29, 2023. According to a university spokesperson, the decision to this effect has been made in a meeting which presided over by the Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Sid­dique Kalhoro on Monday. On the basis of the reports, which submitted by the conveners of different sub-committees formed by the university management for admissions in all disciplines of bachelor’s degree pro­gramme, the meeting also extended the last date for online submission of admis­sion forms up to October 16, 2023. On the recommenda­tions of the conveners of the sub-committees, the meet­ing also made decision for effective security, seating, parking and transport ar­rangements on both days of the pre-entry test.