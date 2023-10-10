Target of anti-polio drive surpassed

FAISALABAD - The teams of Health department have surpassed the target of weeklong anti polio drive in Faisalabad. A spokesman of Health department said here on Monday that the polio drive had commenced in Faisalabad from October 02 and the teams of the department were given a target of 1,536,770 for vaccination but the teams had administered polio vaccine to 1,583,195 children, thus they achieved 103.02 percent target.

MAN HELD FOR SOLEMNIZING MARRIAGE WITH MINOR GIRL

Satiana police have arrested a man for solemnizing marriage with an underage girl at a nearby village on Monday. Police arrested the accused, Ismail s/o Irshad, who married a girl of grade-5 (Muskan) and later kept her in illegal detention in Chak 434-GB. A case No 773/23 under Minor Marriage Act has been registered against the accused, parents of the girl and Nikkah Khawan Moulvi Javed Iqbal.