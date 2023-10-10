Task Force takes action against four illegal housing schemes

Rawalpindi-As per the decision of the Divisional Intelligence Committee meeting, the Task Force’s operations are in progress, said RDA spokesman on Monday.

He said that the Task Force has conducted a grand operation against four illegal housing schemes namely Zam Zam Villas, Ham Watan, Gulshan-e-Bahar, Bahram Villas in Mouzas Misriot, Pilo and Katarian Rawalpindi and demolished site offices, boundary walls, main gates, electric poles and road infrastructure of the illegal housing schemes.

On the directive of the Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chattha, the Director General RDA, the Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi and CPO Rawalpindi are supervising operations against illegal housing societies. The DG RDA Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa said that grand operations against all illegal societies will continue across the board to stop fraud of illegal housing schemes and looting of the citizens. He said that complaints were received from the general public about illegal occupation by the owners of illegal housing schemes. Strict actions will be taken against those who take possession of land by force. He said that the owners of the housing schemes, who have completed the legal documents, have been given the possession of the land.

The RDA has been issuing press releases from time to time for the information of the general public. The citizens should not invest in illegal housing schemes and requested to visit RDA website www.rda.gop.pk and are advised to buy and sell only from approved housing schemes.

According to the authorities, previously notices were issued to the owners and sponsors of above mentioned housing schemes to stop illegal advertisements, bookings and development.

The owners of these properties were running booking offices of illegal housing schemes in violation of the rules. The operation team including Ms Mehwish Naseem, Assistant Director Planning RDA, SHO Hussain Shah along with police team from Police Station Dhamial Rawalpindi, RDA Scheme/Building Inspectors, District Council Inspector, District Administration Representative along with others took part in the grand operation jointly.