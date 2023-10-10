Third phase of FIBA’s ‘Basketball for Good Program’ concludes in Islamabad  

LAHORE - The third phase of the FIBA Foundation’s ‘Basketball for Good Program’ concluded on Monday with a resounding success, leaving a positive impact on the lives of over 90 girls from diverse schools held at the Liaquat Gymnasium, Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad. The two-days event aimed to promote sports, teamwork, and empowerment among young girls held under the vigilant supervision of Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF) Associate Secretary and Federal Basketball Association (FBBA) Secretary, Ouj E Zahoor. The “Ball in Street” event marked the third segment of the FIBA Foundation’s Basketball for Good program, following successful events in Multan and Lahore. National Coaches, Riaz Malik and Umer Mahmood, took the lead with their exceptional coaching skills. They were joined by other coaches including Naveed Ahmed, Yasir Ghafoor, Yasir Mujtaba, and Prem Shehzad, who conducted informative sessions on coaching skills, training, modern techniques, and basketball games, inspiring the young participants to pursue their basketball dreams. The concluding ceremony witnessed esteemed guests, with Chairperson of KKAWF Cristina von Sperling Afridi, and President FBBA Ejaz Rafi Butt, as the chief guests. Ouj E Zahoor, Riaz Malik, Azam Dar and other dignitaries also graced the event with their presence.