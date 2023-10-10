Tuesday, October 10, 2023
Turkish actor visits SSU headquarters

Agencies
October 10, 2023
KARACHI - The star of the iconic Turkish series ‘Kurulus: Osman’, Burak Ozcivit aka Osman Bey visited the Special Security Unit (SSU) Headquarters where he was welcomed by DIGP - Security and Emergency Services Division Dr Maqsood Ahmed. The star accompanied by DIGP - Security and Emergency Services Division visited different sections of SSU and appreciated the professional administration and management of the SSU, said a news release on Monday. Burak lauded the SSU’s high professionalism in administrative, security and counter-terrorism functions. Later, the DIGP Security & Emergency Services Division presented an honorary shield to Burak Özçivit.

 

