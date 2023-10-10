Urgent need of attention

Mehar Ali Jamali Higher Secondary School, located in the vicinity of UC Hassan Jamali and UC Karam Jamali, has been facing significant challenges for the past five years. With an enrollment of approximately 2,500 students, the school is in dire need of subjectspecialty teachers and essential facilities to ensure a quality education for its students.

One of the most pressing concerns voiced by both students and parents is the absence of subject-specialist teachers. Over the past five years, the school has been unable to hire competent educators specialising in various subjects. This unfortunate situation severely hampers the students’ educational growth and deprives them of the guidance and expertise necessary to thrive academically. Furthermore, the absence of modern facilities such as a computer lab and science labs further exacerbates the students’ difficulties. In an era driven by technology and scientific advancements, it is crucial to equip our students with practical knowledge and skills in these fields.

Without access to these facilities, the students’ educational experience is limited, hindering their ability to compete in an increasingly competitive world. We call upon the authorities concerned, be it the educational department, local government, or any other relevant institution, to urgently address these pressing issues faced by Mehar Ali Jamali Higher Secondary School. Investing in quality education is a fundamental step towards developing a prosperous society. By providing students with specialised teachers and essential resources, we are laying the foundation for a brighter future, not only for the students themselves but also for the community as a whole.

We urge the authorities to take swift action and alleviate the challenges faced by Mehar Ali Jamali Higher Secondary School. Only then can we ensure that every student receives the education they deserve and has the opportunity to reach their full potential. SHABIR JAMALI, Shaheed Benazirabad.