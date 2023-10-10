World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka win toss, choose to bat first against Pakistan

Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to bat first against Pakistan in their World Cup 2023 match in Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Hyderabad.

Pakistan have made one change to their playing 11 by replacing Fakhar Zaman with Abdullah Shafique while Sri Lanka have got their injured bowler Maheesh Theekshana back.

PAKISTAN PLAYING XI

IMAM-UL-HAQ

ABDULLAH SHAFIQUE

BABAR AZAM- C

MOHAMMAD RIZWAN

SAUD SHAKEEL

IFTIKHAR AHMED

SHADAB KHAN

MOHAMMAD NAWAZ

HASSAN ALI

SHAHEEN SHAH AFRIDI

HARIS RAUF

SRI LANKA PLAYING XI

PATHUM NISSANKA

KUSAL PERERA

KUSAL MENDIS

SADEERA SAMARAWICKRAMA

CHARITH ASALANKA

DHANANJAYA DE SILVA

DASUN SHANAKA- C

DUNITH WELLALAGE

MAHEESH THEEKSHANA

DILSHAN MADUSHANKA

MATHEESHA PATHIRANA

Though Pakistan enjoy an impeccable record against Sri Lanka in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup since 1975 defeating them on all seven occasions, the Islanders have recently outdone them. They lost a last-ball thriller in Colombo in the One-Day iteration of the Asia Cup last month and faced back-to-back defeats in the tournament’s T20 edition last year, with the last of the two matches being the final.

Babar Azam’s side entered the mega-event as the number two ranked ODI side and enjoys the best win/loss ratio of 2.400 in this World Cup cycle.

Pakistan missed out on a semi-final spot in the 2019 iteration of the World Cup because of a lower net run-rate to New Zealand, who ended up as runners-up. The team’s best performance came in the 1992 edition when they lifted the trophy at the MCG after defeating England. Pakistan featured in the final of the 1999 edition and reached semi-finals in 1979, 1983, 1987, and 2011.