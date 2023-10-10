Tuesday, October 10, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Zainab Abbas leaves India after propaganda

Agencies
October 10, 2023
Sports

KARACHI - World Cup 2023 presenter Zainab Abbas left India on Monday India after an Indian lawyer accused her of making “Anti-Hindu” comments on her social media accounts in the past. A spokesperson for the International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed that the presenter had left the country due to “personal reasons” and dismissed deportation reports. An Indian lawyer had reportedly approached the police for the registration of a complaint against Abbas for allegedly issuing statements against India and Hinduism. Abbas was announced as one of the presenters for this year’s World Cup earlier this month. 

The presenter was really excited about the opportunity to travel to India when the announcement was made. Taking to X, the presenter had said that she was “humbled” by the idea of joining the star-studded line-up of commentators and presenters for the mega event.

 

Death toll from flash floods in Indian Himalayas climbs to 74

Tags:

Agencies

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1696830448.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023