Zainab Abbas leaves India after propaganda

KARACHI - World Cup 2023 presenter Zainab Abbas left India on Monday India after an Indian lawyer accused her of making “Anti-Hindu” comments on her social media accounts in the past. A spokesperson for the International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed that the presenter had left the country due to “personal reasons” and dismissed deportation reports. An Indian lawyer had reportedly approached the police for the registration of a complaint against Abbas for allegedly issuing statements against India and Hinduism. Abbas was announced as one of the presenters for this year’s World Cup earlier this month.

The presenter was really excited about the opportunity to travel to India when the announcement was made. Taking to X, the presenter had said that she was “humbled” by the idea of joining the star-studded line-up of commentators and presenters for the mega event.