Zaka raises serious concerns regarding team’s security in India

LAHORE-Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee Chairman Zaka Ashraf has called upon Pakistan Foreign Secretary Syrus Sajjad Qazi and raised serious concerns regarding team’s security in India for the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023.

The PCB has taken serious notice of security threats being reported in Indian media and requested the government to evaluate players’ security in India. Zaka Ashraf has emphasised to the Foreign Secretary that the well-being and safety of the Pakistan squad was of paramount importance. He requested Sajjad Qazi to take up the issue with India’s Home Ministry through the Pakistan High Commission Office in New Delhi.

Indian police had received an email threatening to explode Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. In an email, the terrorist group threatened to kill the Indian Prime Minister and blow-up Narendra Modi Stadium during the ongoing Cricket World Cup 2023. The game between Pakistan and India has to be played at the same venue on October 14.

Meanwhile, PCB has also expressed their extreme disappointment as journalists from Pakistan and fans are still facing uncertainty about obtaining an Indian visa to cover Pakistan games in World Cup 2023. PCB has again reminded ICC and BCCI of their respective obligations and terms and conditions stipulated in the Host agreement to guarantee visas for fans and journalists of participating teams.

The PCB released a statement on October 6 expressing their worries over the non-issuance of visas. “PCB is disappointed to see that Pakistani journalists and fans are facing uncertainty about obtaining an Indian visa to cover Pakistan’s opening game in the ICC World Cup,” PCB said in a statement.

“Pakistani journalists and fans are expressing deep concern and it’s putting us under immense pressure. We understand the significant role that journalists and passionate fans play in enhancing the spirit and atmosphere of sports events.

“Their presence not only adds vibrancy to the stadium but also contributes to the global coverage and appreciation of the game. Journalists play a crucial role in bringing the excitement of sports to fans worldwide.

“We have been reminding ICC about their obligations and members’ agreement on issuing visas for fans and journalists for the last three years and continue to raise concerns with all relevant authorities. “We hope to see their presence soon.”