17 deserving FJMU students selected for AWT scholarship

LAHORE - The Allah Walay Trust (AWT) Scholarships Programme continuing its mission of serving the national talent announced the successful completion of scholarship interviews held at the Fatima Jinnah Medical University (FJMU), Lahore, on Wednesday. The interviews were conducted with the purpose of selecting deserving students who would receive financial aid to cover their educational expenses. About 17 short listed applicants were given university tuition fee, hostel plus mess expenses and Rs 7000 monthly stipends. The selection committee, comprising Dr Khalid Manzoor Butt Director scholarship programme, Dr Shazia Lone, Secretary Finance AWT, Dr Asim Farooqi, former MS PDH, Dr Sadia Rafique educationist, Dr Mumtaz Ali and Dr Qazi Muhammad Ali represetives of PHEC. The Acting Vice-Chancellor FJMU Prod Abdul Hameed also joined the proceedings. He appreciated that this comprehensive support will ensure that these students will focus on their education without the financial burden that often hampers academic progress. Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Khalid Manzoor Butt emphasized the profound impact these scholarships will have on the life of the selected students. He stated, “These scholarships are not just a financial aid; this is the stepping stone towards a brighter future of the bright students . “We believe that education is the key to personal and societal growth, and we are committed to providing opportunities to those who deserve it.” The scholarships offered by AWT are a testament to the organization’s dedication to supporting education in Pakistan and empowering deserving students. by providing comprehensive financial aid, AWT aims to enable talented individuals to pursue professional education and fulfill their dreams and become social capital. The dedication of the selection committee was also praised by MrShahid Lone Chairman AWT, he commended their efforts and expressed his appreciation for the selection committee of AWT for supporting of professional education in Pakistan.