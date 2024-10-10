4 arrested, cases for overpricing essentials

LAHORE - In a significant move to enforce official prices, Price Control Magistrates have conducted inspections at 915 locations, leading to the arrest of four individuals for overpricing fruits, vegetables, and other essential items. Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza told the media on Wednesday that four cases had been registered for violations of government-set prices. Furthermore, fines totaling Rs 1 million have also been imposed for 190 instances of non-compliance.The DC emphasized that Price Control Magistrates and Assistant Commissioners were actively ensuring adherence to official rates. Supervision of the bidding process in fruit and vegetable markets was also underway to prevent any malpractices. Administrative officers were ensuring the sale of fruits, vegetables, and bread at government-approved prices. All stalls and shops were being instructed to prominently display the rate list, and strict action was being taken against those failing to comply.

Following the direction of Chief Minister Punjab, no leniency would be shown towards overpricing.

Citizens are encouraged to register their complaints regarding overpricing at the Chief Minister Punjab’s helpline: 080002345, he urged.

Meanwhile, DC Syed Musa Raza has intensified efforts to combat smog in Lahore by launching a crackdown on vehicles without fitness certificates that emit smoke.

Recently, a transit company was penalized, and 20 polluting vehicles were seized. The DC urged citizens to report such vehicles and participate in smog reduction efforts by submitting complaints through the Green Punjab App or by calling 1373.For suggestions, they can also reach out via WhatsApp at 0321 0980980.