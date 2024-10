ISLAMABAD - A special flight arranged by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), following directives from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, successfully evacuated 79 stranded Pakistanis from war-torn Lebanon on Wednesday. The evacuees arrived at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, where they were warmly welcomed by Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori, Federal Minister Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, and Sindh Industries Minister Jam Ikramullah Dharejo.