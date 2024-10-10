All-round Kashif Bhatti shines as SBP qualify for semifinals

LAHORE - State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and Eshaal Associates beat Khan Research Laboratories (KRL), Pakistan Television (PTV) and Ghani Glass, respectively, in the fourth round of the President’s Cup 2024. KRL’s Maaz Sadaqat scored his maiden List-A century in a losing cause while SNGPL’s Qasim Akram showcased all-round heroics (47 and 3-9). Kashif Bhatti stood out for SBP in a close game as he backed up his three wickets by a brilliant 49 not out off 24 balls to help his team win a crucial game. SBP eked out a hard fought two-wicket victory against KRL in the rain-reduced 42-overs-a-side last Group A fixture, chasing down the 276-run target in 41.5 overs. After KRL were invited to bat first, 19-year old Maaz Sadaqat struck his maiden List-A century (114, 96b, 12x4s, 6x6s). He was involved in a 99-run fifth-wicket partnership with Muhammad Amir Barki (82, 71b, 5x4s, 5x6s) as the duo helped their team reach 275-9 in the allotted overs. Kashif Bhatti picked up three wickets while Sirajuddin and Saqib Khan dismissed two batters each. In turn, SBP opening batter Mohammad Faizan struck a fluent half-century (63, 68b, 10x4s, 1x6) while Umar Amin (24, 28b, 4x4s), Fawad Alam (25, 37b, 2x4s), Muhammad Irfan Khan (32, 28b, 2x4s, 1x6) and Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (27, 23b, 4x4s) also got starts but couldn’t convert them. That the SBP were able to chase down the target in the last over was due to an unbeaten 49 off 24 balls from Kashif Bhatti. Kashif shared a vital 45-run eighth-wicket partnership with Niaz Khan, who chipped in with a 13-ball 20 not out. Kashif hit four fours and three sixes while Niaz struck two fours and a solitary six in his outing. Arshadullah and Mohammad Irfan picked up two wickets. After the completion of the first round matches in the Group A, WAPDA and SBP, having topped the points table with three and two victories, respectively, have qualified for the semi-finals.

Scores in Brief

SBP 276-8, 41.5 overs (M Faizan 63, Kashif Bhatti 49*, M Irfan Khan 32; Arshadullah 2-32, Mohammad Irfan 2-70) beat KRL 275-9, 42 overs (Maaz Sadaqat 114, M Amir Barki 82; Kashif Bhatti 3-39, Sirajuddin 2-47, Saqib Khan 2-53)

SNGPL 249-9, 45 overs (Haseebullah 54, Qasim Akram 47; M Hasnain 3-37, Jahandad Khan 2-29, Faisal Akram 2-42) beat PTV 156-9, 35.5 overs (Sahibzada Farhan 58; Qasim Akram 3-9, Arafat Minhas 2-26, M Abbas Afridi 2-31) by 93 runs.

ESHAAL ASSOCIATES 182-5, 33.1 overs (Sajjad Ibraheem 61*, Sajjad Ali Hashmi 36; M Rameez Jnr 3-44) beat GHANI GLASS 178 all out, 38.4 overs (Mohsin Riaz 50, Junaid Ali 47; Usman Tariq 3-48, Zaman Khan 2-30, M Waheed 2-38) by 5 wickets.