Anti-encroachment drive launched in Jacobabad

JACOBABAD - Assistant Commissioner Jacobabad, Ahmar Aftab has initiated an anti-encroachment operation in various areas of the city including Shahi Bazar and Banno Bazar, on Wednesday. According to DC office, During the operation, the Assistant Commissioner removed obstacles that had been placed in front of shops. He strictly instructed the traders and shopkeepers to refrain from erecting any barriers in front of their shops, warning that legal action would be taken against those who violate the order. Speaking to the media.

Assistant Commissioner Ahmar Aftab stated that the drive to remove encroachments from the city has been launched under the direction of the Deputy Commissioner, Abrar Ahmad Jafar.

He added that the operation will continue in the coming days.